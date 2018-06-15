PBSO: Guns and Explosives Found in PBC Home Near Four Children

PBSO deputies arrested three people on child neglect and weapons charges for allegedly possessing guns and explosives in a home occupied by four children.

One of the suspects claimed he used one of the weapons found in a home to shoot rats, according to arrest reports from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Michael Shipley, 25-year-old Jordan Bass, and 33-year-old Anita Goodrich on Wednesday.

Investigators said they found an AR-15 rifle in a bedroom within reach of two young children in cribs. Deputies also noted the aroma of burnt pot.

With a search warrant, deputies found cardboard tubes full of gunpowder in a bag on top of a bunch of commercial fireworks.

Shipley told investigators he was saving them for the Fourth of July.

According to the report, deputies also found an AK-style pistol within reach of the 12-year-old child.

Shipley remains jailed on charges of child neglect, possession of explosives, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, and multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Bass is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, child neglect, unsafe storage of a firearm, and possession of marijuana. He is out on bond.

Goodrich is facing charges of child neglect and unsafe storage of a firearm. She is out on bond.

