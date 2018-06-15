PBSO: Guns and Explosives Found in PBC Home Near Four Children
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 15, 2018 @ 11:04 AM

PBSO deputies arrested three people on child neglect and weapons charges for allegedly possessing guns and explosives in a home occupied by four children.

One of the suspects claimed he used one of the weapons found in a home to shoot rats, according to arrest reports from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Michael Shipley, 25-year-old Jordan Bass, and 33-year-old Anita Goodrich on Wednesday.

Investigators said they found an AR-15 rifle in a bedroom within reach of two young children in cribs. Deputies also noted the aroma of burnt pot.

With a search warrant, deputies found cardboard tubes full of gunpowder in a bag on top of a bunch of commercial fireworks.

Shipley told investigators he was saving them for the Fourth of July.

According to the report, deputies also found an AK-style pistol within reach of the 12-year-old child.

Shipley remains jailed on charges of child neglect, possession of explosives, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, and multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Bass is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, child neglect, unsafe storage of a firearm, and possession of marijuana. He is out on bond.

Goodrich is facing charges of child neglect and unsafe storage of a firearm. She is out on bond.

The post PBSO: Guns and Explosives Found in PBC Home Near Four Children appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Win Tickets To Mega Bash! Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow selected as new PBC School District Police Chief Father: Parkland School Shooting Victim Allegedly Harassed by School Monitor Win Tickets To Mega Bash! Win Tickets To Mega Bash! Kellogg Company Orders Recall of Honey Smacks Cereal
Comments