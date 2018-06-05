PBSO Needs Help Identifying Baby Found Floating in Boynton Beach Inlet
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 5, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a baby girl found dead in the Boynton Beach Inlet.

An off-duty firefighter made the discovery last Friday, initially thinking it was a doll.

Investigators are sharing a sketch of what the baby girl may have looked like at birth.

The child’s race is unknown.

They’re waiting on the autopsy to reveal the cause of death and say there’s a possibility DNA could tell them more about the baby’s nationality.

