PBSO Needs Help Identifying Baby Found Floating in Boynton Beach Inlet

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a baby girl found dead in the Boynton Beach Inlet.

An off-duty firefighter made the discovery last Friday, initially thinking it was a doll.

We are seeking the community’s assistance to identify this baby found Friday, June 1st on the ocean side of the Boynton Beach Inlet. The female infant was no more than 14 days old. Anyone with information please call Det. Hamilton at (561)688-4155 or email hamiltonc@pbso.org pic.twitter.com/RxcSAJznBp — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 4, 2018

Investigators are sharing a sketch of what the baby girl may have looked like at birth.

The child’s race is unknown.

They’re waiting on the autopsy to reveal the cause of death and say there’s a possibility DNA could tell them more about the baby’s nationality.

