PBSO Reports New Phone Scam

The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is warning the public about a new phone scam.

According to the report, scammers are calling unsuspecting victims claiming to be from the sheriff’s department. The scammer then tells the victim that they have missed jury duty and that unless the victim purchases a $2200 gift card from Office Depot and gives them the gift card’s number over the phone, an officer will be sent to the victim’s home to make an arrest.

The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office would like to remind the public that PBSO employees do not make calls for money, personal information, or jury duty.

If you have received a call like this or believe you are the victim of a scam, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

