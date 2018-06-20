The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and woman who crashed a large truck into an ATM along Okeechobee Boulevard early this morning.

#TrafficAlert Detectives are investigating a burglary to a bank located in the 4800 block of Okeechobee Boulevard. North Okeechobee Boulevard and HaverHill Roads are shut down. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/U67TjKCjhT — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 20, 2018

The robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. at a Bank United located at Okeechobee Blvd. near Haverhill Road.

PBSO said the couple ran from the scene after ramming and robbing the ATM.

The enclosure that surrounds the ATM was destroyed and the large truck remains at the scene.

The post PBSO Searching for Couple who Rammed and Robbed an ATM appeared first on 850 WFTL.