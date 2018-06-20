PBSO Searching for Couple who Rammed and Robbed an ATM
By 850 WFTL
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and woman who crashed a large truck into an ATM along Okeechobee Boulevard early this morning.

The robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. at a Bank United located at Okeechobee Blvd. near Haverhill Road.

PBSO said the couple ran from the scene after ramming and robbing the ATM.

The enclosure that surrounds the ATM was destroyed and the large truck remains at the scene.

