The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who crashed a large truck into an ATM along Okeechobee Boulevard early this morning.

#UPDATE It looks like the suspects used the box truck to strike the ATM then dragged the ATM behind the F250 onto Northbound Haverhill Road. At some point it appears the ATM got in front of the F250 and the front bumper struck the ATM causing airbags to deploy. Suspects at large. pic.twitter.com/T48ZhQ5Lom — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 20, 2018

The robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. at a Bank United located at Okeechobee Blvd. near Haverhill Road.

ATM robbery at the Bank united off of Okeechobee Blvd before Haverhill rd PBSO Is looking for 2 suspects who used a large vehicle to crash into the ATM pic.twitter.com/JqmMDvo1U9 — Johann Hoffend (@Chopper5WPTV) June 20, 2018

After smashing into the ATM, investigators believe the suspects then used an F-250 pickup truck to drag the ATM away. While on Haverhill Road, the sheriff’s office believes the ATM hit the pickup truck, causing the airbags to deploy. The crash caused the burglar or burglars to scatter, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the truck and pickup were reported stolen.

No one is in custody.

The post PBSO Searching for Suspects who Rammed and Robbed an ATM appeared first on 850 WFTL.