Pedestrian Killed in Road-rage Incident Between Two Drivers

One person is dead and another person was sent to the hospital after a road-rage incident in Hallandale Beach.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Atlantic Shores Boulevard and Northeast 12th Avenue.

Authorities with the Hallandale Beach Police department reported that a male driver operating a white van and a female driver operating a black Mazda SUV got into an altercation, that’s when the driver of the SUV allegedly began following the van. The driver of the van then attempted to speed away, however, the van instead struck a white Toyota Corolla and ran into a pedestrian who was standing on the side of the road.

The pedestrian was transported to the Aventura Hospital where he later died of their injuries.

The driver of the van was transported to Hollywood Memorial in critical condition.

None of the occupants of the Corolla were injured, however, the crash caused the car to break down.

Authorities are now investigating the incident and say the driver of the Mazda is a person of interest.

