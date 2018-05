Thursday, the Pentagon released a report on the ambush that killed 4 American soldiers in Niger in October of 2017.

The statement said that “multiple failures are to blame for the ambush and as well as a “lack of training and a special forces decision to go after an ISIS leader without “proper authority.”

Click here to read the Pentagon official statement.

The post Pentagon releases report on ambush that killed 4 American soldiers in Niger appeared first on 850 WFTL.