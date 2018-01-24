People who swear may be happier, healthier and more honest

While swearing may have once been considered an unsavory habit, research has found there are some benefits to using more colorful language.

Research has shown that cursing might increase the effectiveness and persuasiveness of an argument.

A recent study also found that people who swear often lie less and have higher levels of integrity.

In addition, studies have suggested that a fluency in taboo words is associated with possessing a larger vocabulary in general.

Researchers who have studied swearing also say that the habit may be linked with a higher IQ. Is profanity your second language?

