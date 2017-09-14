People think the Denny’s mascot looks like crap, literally

One of the new mascots for Denny’s is a piece of sausage but some people say it looks like a piece of crap. The breakfast mascots are easily identifiable as an egg, bacon and pancakes. The sausage wearing a hat has some on social media going in on Denny’s.

One Twitter user posted a picture of the mascot and said, “The Denny’s turd is here with lunch.” Another tweet questioned “If this was their #1, what was their #2?” Another post compared the sausage to the famous South Park character, Mr. Hankey.

Yes or No – Is this a major fail on Denny’s part?