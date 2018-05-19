People who live in small towns are happier than those in big cities

The big city ain’t what it’s cracked up to be according to new research. Apparently, people in urban areas are less happy than folks in smaller towns or rural areas.

This survey was done in Canada but maybe the results can translate everywhere.

What makes people on the outskirts happier? Fewer residents, shorter commute times, less expensive housing and a deeper sense of community are at the top of the list.

The research found that although people may move to big cities for better-paying jobs, that doesn’t make them happy.

What do you think? Are you a big city person or small town folk?

Are you unhappy? It might be because you live in an urban area, new study says. https://t.co/PycTCgp75J — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) May 18, 2018