The Perfect Way To Prove You’re Not Driving Under The Influence

A University of Central Arkansas junior got pulled over by police the other night and it was all caught on UCA Police dash and body cameras. Blayk Puckett was driving home from the library on campus. He says he was driving slowly because he knew he had a brake light out. But despite efforts to avoid police, the junior with the license plate ‘JUGGLER,’ was pulled over. Sgt. Keith McKay with UCA Police was one of two to pull Puckett over. ”

The cops asked Blayk to step out of the car, they showed him his brake light, talked with him, and quickly found out he wasn’t drinking. But to further prove the point, Blayk grabbed his clubs and juggled for the officers. is performance is stellar!