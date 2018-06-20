Pet Spider Monkey That Attacked a Florida Home Depot Worker Has a “Rap Sheet”

“Spanky” the pet Spider monkey, caught on camera attacking a woman at a Home Depot in Okeechobee, reportedly has a rap sheet and has attacked before in that very same store.

But that previous criminal activity didn’t get reported, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Marilyn Howard said last week that she noticed the diaper-clad monkey on the loose and grabbed its leash. The two walked into Home Depot to try to find its owner.

Suddenly the sliding doors opened surprising the monkey and it went bananas. That’s when it bit her and scratched her face before scampering into the store.

The owner told the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office her pet monkey must’ve escaped her pickup truck in the parking lot where she left it.

FWC investigators learned a similar incident with the same monkey happened at the same Home Depot, one week earlier.

Investigators said the owner brought the monkey into the store where it scratched a cashier during checkout.

The FWC handed out six misdemeanor citations, an infraction,and two warnings to the facility where the monkey lives.

Spanky is also apparently is a YouTube star with more than 9,000 followers to its channel.

