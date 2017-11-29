Photo of the holiday decorations at The White House Goes Viral

The White House released a video of The First Lady, Melania Trump, preparing the presidential residence for the holidays. One photo of the decorations is freaking people out & it’s gone viral! I personally love all the photo shopped versions! What do you think? A little on the creepy side?

The holidays are upon us!! Right now: flotus is seeing to every last detail here at the @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/TglHYDVUx1 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) November 27, 2017

Come and play with us, Barron Forever And ever And ever pic.twitter.com/G2ld524ZKU — Yung $uicidal Tho✟s (@ZANTrav) November 27, 2017

Melania deciding to add dementors to the White House Christmas decorations was a nice touch. pic.twitter.com/BviKcHKUk3 — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 28, 2017

Melania Trump’s White House Christmas decor looks awesome if you add the Babadook pic.twitter.com/mQ3sTt5NFm — Hubert Vigilla, which rhymes with “Vubert Higilla” (@HubertVigilla) November 28, 2017

I wasn’t sure whether Melania’s White House Christmas decorations were more Pan’s Labyrinth, It, or Stranger Things, so I combined them all. pic.twitter.com/FKkcVHcxlM — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 27, 2017