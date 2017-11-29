Photo of the holiday decorations at The White House Goes Viral
By Beth
|
Nov 29, 2017 @ 12:40 PM

The White House released a video of The First Lady, Melania Trump, preparing the presidential residence for the holidays.  One photo of the decorations is freaking people out & it’s gone viral! I personally love all the photo shopped versions! What do you think?  A little on the creepy side?

