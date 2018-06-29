Picture Perfect Launch OF Space X

We had a perfect view of this morning’s Space X launch…and now Bill is a budding Steven Spielberg with his video work! And Jennifer insists the con-trail looks like a baby whale! The SpaceX Dragon capsule is on its way to the International Space Station. The capsule headed into space aboard a Falcon 9 rocket that lifted off at 5:42 a.m. from the Cape. It’s carrying nearly three tons of research and crew supplies for astronauts on the I.S.S. The Dragon is expected to dock with the space station Monday.