Picture Perfect Launch OF Space X
By Jennifer Ross
|
Jun 29, 2018 @ 7:30 AM

We had a perfect view of this morning’s Space X launch…and now Bill is a budding Steven Spielberg with his video work!  And Jennifer insists the con-trail looks like a baby whale!  The SpaceX Dragon capsule is on its way to the International Space Station.  The capsule headed into space aboard a Falcon 9 rocket that lifted off at 5:42 a.m. from the Cape.   It’s carrying nearly three tons of research and crew supplies for astronauts on the I.S.S.  The Dragon is expected to dock with the space station Monday.

