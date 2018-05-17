Pink claps back at internet troll

There are certain people you probably shouldn’t mess with on social media. Pink is one of them.

When a troll on social media said that Pink was “so old” she “should be named Purple instead,” she went in.

Pink responded, “You must be from LA. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f–king minute of my 38 years. How you lookin’ though? Cause I’ve never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

Pink followed up with another tweet saying, “I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old, that if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth, it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, ’cause that will mean I’m alive.”

Game – Set – Match. Are you fighting aging or letting things run its natural course?

