Pink denies she cringed during Christina Aguilera’s tribute to Whitney at AMAs: ‘She killed it’

Pink wasn’t exactly green with envy at the American Music Awards Sunday night.

The singer was caught on camera during Christina Aguilera’s tribute with what appeared to be a look of disgust on her face.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard,” Aguilera performed “I Will Always Love You,” but the cover didn’t quite go over well.

Most noticeable was Pink, who seemed to be grimacing when Aguilera couldn’t hit the high notes.

After online backlash, Pink denied that she was anything but thrilled.

“Christina f–king killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever,” she tweeted, calling critics “negative Nancys.” “This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent.”

What do you think of Christina Aguilera’s tribute to Whitney? Did she kill it?