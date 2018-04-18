People magazine has Pink on the cover of their “beautiful” issue.” The picture features her and her two children.
People has made a fundamental change in the issue. Before it was “Most beautiful.” Editor-in-chief Jess Cagle said the change was to make sure people knew this wasn’t a “beauty contest.” The beautiful issue will “celebrate the most beautiful qualities of all: strength, humanity and artistry.” Pink “checks all of those boxes.”
In the interview, Pink talks about raising two kids in a gender-neutral household.
What entertainer do you think is “beautiful?”
Pink is beautiful
