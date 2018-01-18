Pink KitKats? Yes, it’s true

Nestle is making pink KitKats from a special ruby chocolate.

The flavor is called KitKat Chocolatory Sublime Ruby. It will be available in Japan, South Korea and online.

What is ruby chocolate? It was unveiled back in September by a Swiss chocolatier and it’s made with special “ruby” cocoa beans. Nestle says it has “a kind of berry flavor.” The ruby cocoa bean gives the KitKat a pink color.

Japan is crazy with their different KitKats. They have over 300 flavors including wasabi, cherry blossom, green tea and Kit Kat sushi. Yummy.

Do you want to try these flavors of KitKat? Did you know there are websites dedicated to selling these crazy flavors of KitKat?

