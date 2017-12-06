Pizza Hut is testing beer and wine delivery

Nothing like a slice of pizza with an ice cold beer. Seriously, nothing. Name one thing.

Which is why on Nov. 5, Pizza Hut started a pilot program through which they deliver beer and wine. While the program kicked off in Phoenix, Arizona with just beer, the chain will expand to wine in Jan. 2018 in hope of taking the delivery service nationwide.

“We know that beer and wine go great with pizza and we’re uniquely positioned to deliver these given many of our restaurants already serve beer and wine,” said Stacy Lynn Bourgeois, director of brand marketing, in a press release.

“When you combine that with our extensive network of delivery drivers, we’re excited to provide a unique and convenient experience for our customers,” she said. Good idea?