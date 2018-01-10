Pizza Hut working with Toyota to test driver-less pizza delivery

Imagine your Pizza Hut pizza arriving in a self-driving Toyota van. Toyota unveiled a concept vehicle called e-Palette at the International CES in Las Vegas on Monday. They say the vehicle could host a mobile store, act as a ride-sharing service or deliver packages. The automaker said it is teaming up with a handful of partners, including Pizza Hut, Amazon and Uber. Are you starting to get the feeling that between autonomous vehicles and drones that it won’t be long before common items like your mail will be delivered without people?

Introducing the first Pizza Hut fully autonomous delivery concept vehicle. Excited for our future with @Toyota #CES2018 pic.twitter.com/YGNQUgijha — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) January 8, 2018