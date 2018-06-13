Plan to Split California into 3 States Will Now Be on November Ballot

After 168 years as a single entity, California voters will have an opportunity come November to split their state into 3.

If a majority of voters agree, a long process would begin for three separate states to take the place of California. One would be primarily centered around Los Angeles and the other two divvying up the counties to the north and south.

It would be the first division of an existing U.S. state since the creation of West Virginia in 1863.

Do you think California voters will vote for something like this?

Do you think something like this will ever take place in this country again?

Does it make sense if you live in California?

