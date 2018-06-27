Planning A BBQ Today? Watch Out For What The Dog Eats!

Everyone loves a BBQ! Family, neighbors, friends! But some of that yummy food isn’t good for your four-legged friend.

According to Reader’s Digest, grapes are on the list?! Grapes may seem harmless but tend to cause vomiting, and possible kidney failure.

Avocados contain something called persin which can also be toxic. **No Avocado Toast for the pups, please**

Keep Fido away from bones that splinter, macadamia nuts, chocolate, and alcohol.

What is the craziest thing you or your pet has ever eaten? My cousin’s dog Scruffy once at a WHOLE chocolate house at Christmas time! My friend Jill’s dog would eat her underwear!