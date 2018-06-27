Planters Bringing Back Cheez Balls

It’s time for a snack attack. Planters is bringing back their classic Cheez Balls.

They are even going to be served up in the same familiar retro container.

The company stopped selling the cheese snacks 12 years ago but after several fan campaigns, they decided to bring the snacks back.

The Cheez curls and Cheez balls will be sold on Amazon and at Walmart beginning in July.

What is your favorite snack chip? What is something that you would love to see make a comeback?