Please Don’t Roast Marshmallows Over Volcano Lava

Lava as a concept is good for a few dining experiences, think molten lava cakes and lava lamp cocktails, but when a Twitter user asked the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Volcanoes about using lava to roast marshmallows the answer wasn’t as sweet.

“We’re going to have to say no, that’s not safe. (Please don’t try!) If the vent is emitting a lot of SO2 or H2S, they would taste BAD. And if you add sulfuric acid (in vog, for example) to sugar, you get a pretty spectacular reaction.”

So as tempting as it may be to get close to Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano that’s been erupting over the past few weeks it’s better to stay as far back as possible.

