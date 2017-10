P!nk is going on the road in 2018 for the Beautiful Trauma World Tour. There are 40 North American dates scheduled. The tour is slated to begin March 1st in Phoenix and end in Los Angeles at the beginning of June. Different pre-sales begin next Tuesday, October 10th. She will be at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Wednesday, April 25th! Her stage show is usually pretty exciting. Would you go see her live?

Click here for ticket info!