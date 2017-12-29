P!nk shares a message for fellow moms after meeting a fan at grocery store

Pink wrote a message to all her fellow moms on Twitter.

“A really sweet Mama came up 2me tonight at the grocery store and told me some nice words about how she gets strength from my parenting cause I’m not afraid to f**k up in public.”

“We cried together. It’s so hard. Y’all. I wish us mamas could give ourselves and each other a break,” Pink wrote.

Pink and her husband Carey Hart have a daughter Willow, 6, and son Jameson, who just turned 1.

When it comes to parenting, do you think you’re too hard on yourself?