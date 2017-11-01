On Monday, the singer and mom to Willow, 6, and Jameson, 10 months, shared a pumping selfie featuring a hard-earned bottle of wine. “When you’re almost done pumping and you know what’s next,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram.
The photo received more than 260,000 likes, and tons of supportive comments from fellow moms. “Yassss! We all deserve a nice drink here and there. Pump pump pump!” wrote one.
Pink has been a known advocate for breastfeeding moms often sharing photos of her feeding and pumping for her children.
P!nk’s pumping selfie goes out to all the wine-loving moms
