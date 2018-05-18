Police: Active Shooter Incident at Galveston Texas School

A student at Sante Fe High School in Galveston Texas is telling ABC News that someone walked into her art classroom with a shotgun and shot a female student in the leg around 7:40 CT. The ATF is responding to Sante Fe High School for the active shooter situation.

BREAKING: ATF is responding to a school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. pic.twitter.com/LXC6d8jTYZ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 18, 2018

Santa Fe Independent School District says as a result of the shooting the district is now on lock down.

Police are leading students out of the school.

One witness reports seeing four students on stretchers and at least 8 ambulances leaving the scene. Witness accounts have not been confirmed by law enforcement.

Santa Fe is about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

Sante Fe high school is a large school with approximately 1400 students.

Ambulances are lined up out front and Life Flight was also called to the school.

The school is located on State Highway 6 near Morning Glory Drive.

