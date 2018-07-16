POLICE BODY CAM VIDEO: Deadly Shooting of Armed Chicago Man
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 16, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

Chicago police have now released body cam footage of a deadly Police-involved shooting involving an armed man.
In the video, police are seen approaching 37-year-old Harith Augustus, who’s backing away into a patrol car.
His shirt coming up, revealing what police say is a semi-automatic weapon holstered near his waist.
Officers open fire after he appears to put his hand near the gun.

Officials previously said that Augustus was exhibiting characteristics of an armed person and they went to question him, leading to the confrontation that turned violent.
Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said, “Officers have to make decisions quickly.”

Police say along with a gun, they also recovered ammunition magazines in Augustus’ possession and with more protests expected tonight, they are now urging for calm.

