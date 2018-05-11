Police: Florida Man Hides Legless Woman From US Marshals in Plastic Crate

(Photo: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

A Florida man is accused of stuffing his legless fugitive girlfriend from U.S. Marshals by stuffing her into a plastic storage container.

Forty-eight-year-old John Robert Carr Jr. of Winter Haven is charged with resisting arrest.

According to reports, Carr attempted to hide 39-year-old Krystle Lee Anderson from U.S. Marshals and Polk County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday.

Anderson was wanted for failing to appear in court on charges including false imprisonment related to a 2015 incident when she allegedly held people hostage at a Burger King with a BB gun.

It ended in a shooting with police and she lost both legs.

Authorities received a tip that Anderson was with Carr and when they knocked on the door, he denied Anderson was there.

Unfortunately for Carr, one of the officers peering through the bedroom window, saw him stuffing the now-4-foot-tall woman into the plastic tote.

Both Carr and Anderson were taken into custody.

