Police ID woman found dead in Delray Beach

Police have identified the woman found dead Tuesday evening in a community garden in Delray Beach.

She’s 33-year-old Jennifer Salcito.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide, but have not released a cause of death.

Officers are reportedly planning to hand out a flyer with Salcito’s picture on it to see if anyone in the neighborhood has any information about how she ended up dead in the garden.

DBPD detectives have identified the woman whose body was found Tuesday in the Frog Alley Community Garden as Jennifer Salcito, 33. Detectives will be knocking on doors today with this flyer looking for info. Call Det. Shiner or @CrimeStoppersPB with tips. pic.twitter.com/ZmEEpMMmvF — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) July 4, 2018

