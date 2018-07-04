Police ID woman found dead in Delray Beach
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 4, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

Police have identified the woman found dead Tuesday evening in a community garden in Delray Beach.

She’s 33-year-old Jennifer Salcito.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide, but have not released a cause of death.

Officers are reportedly planning to hand out a flyer with Salcito’s picture on it to see if anyone in the neighborhood has any information about how she ended up dead in the garden.

The post Police ID woman found dead in Delray Beach appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

President Trump wishes U.S. a happy Fourth of July Conservative Rep. Jim Jordan denies he ignored alleged sex abuse Watch: Beachgoers fail Independence Day trivia Church puts baby Jesus in a cage as a statement about family separations Woman,92, shot and killed son who tried putting her in nursing home, says police ‘American Idol’ star defends Independence Day performance at WH
Comments