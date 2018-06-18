Police in Boca Warn Parents About Viral Facebook Post

The Boca Raton Police department is debunking a viral Facebook post about a possible sex trafficking ring at a local park.

A concerned parent of two daughters took to Facebook Saturday to warn other parents after she believed a group of teens were attempting to lure her daughters away while they were visiting Sugar Sand Park.

The Facebook post, which has now been deleted, stated that the woman called police because she found it suspicious that a group of teens were attempting to get her daughters to play hide-n-seek. The woman then went on in the post to say that the responding officers told her they believed the teens were trying to get the girls to play hide-n-seek so that they could possibly abduct them into a sex trafficking ring.

Police say that they did respond to the park around 8:00 p.m. after the concerned mother contacted them, but after investigating the incident and interviewing several people at the scene, they did not find anything suspicious nor did they tell the mother that they believe it was possible a sex trafficking ring.

They also stated that a park ranger was on the premises at the time of the incident.

Despite the post, police say they encourage the public to contact them if they see anything suspicious even if it seems small.

