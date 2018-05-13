Police Officer Accused of Child Abuse Gets New Court Date

A Miami-Dade police officer who has been accused of child abuse after beating his daughter in front of school officials is getting a new court date.

Miami-Dade Police Officer Raymond Rosario is expected to appear in court sometime next week after school officials claimed Rosario went too far when disciplining his child for misbehaving in school.

The incident occurred in April after the 14-year-old was sent to the administrator’s office for allegedly disrespecting her teacher. The administrators contacted the teen’s dad who then came to the school and disciplined his daughter.

On the video, the teen’s father could be seen pulling the girl’s hair and hitting her with a belt before punching her in the face and pulling her hair again.

Though several school officials were present during the incident, no one stepped in, however, once the father left the office, school officials contacted Child Protective Services.

Rosario later turned himself in and is facing felony child abuse. He has also been relieved of duty but is still being paid by the department.

