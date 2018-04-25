Police Officer dies a day after Dallas Home Depot shooting – 2 injured

Wednesday morning, 27-year-old police officer Rogelio Santander died after a theft suspect opened fire at a Home Depot in Dallas, Texas the day before.

Police officer Crystal Almeida, 26 and Scott Painter, a Home Depot loss-prevention officer (security guard) were injured and are reportedly in critical condition as of Wednesday.

#Breaking Dallas Police are about to hold a news conference on death of Officer Rogelio Santander who was shot and killed by a shoplifter at a Home Depot yesterday. Another officer, Crystal Almeida, remains hospitalized along with a store employee pic.twitter.com/iUhCKxRgTb — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) April 25, 2018

(Pictured left to right: Rogelio Santander and Crystal Almeida)

The accused shooter, Armando Luis Juarez, 29, was arrested Tuesday night after a 5-hour police chase and initially charged with one count of aggravated assault against a public servant and another against the civilian.

However, a capital murder charge was added Wednesday morning following Officer Santander’s death.

Tuesday an off-duty Dallas police officer working a separate job at the store detained Juarez on suspicion of an outstanding felony warrant.

Dallas officers Almeida and Santander, who were the on-duty officers responded to what was supposed to be a “routine shoplifting call.”

The off-duty officer went to Santander’s police car to look at the warrant to confirm that the man he detained was the wanted person.

The shooting occurred after officers attempted to arrest Juarez, the suspect removed his hands from his pocket, drew a handgun and shot the officers before fleeing, according to the arrest affidavit.

The off-duty officer was reportedly returning to the store then heard “shots fired” over the police radio and saw Almeida, Santander, and Painter on the ground with gunshot wounds.

The confrontation was reportedly caught on video but has not been released to the public at this time.

An investigation into how Jaurez was able to carry out the shooting in what should have been a “routine shoplifting call” is ongoing.

District Attorney Faith Johnson said in a written statement that the district attorney’s office has already assigned a team of attorneys to prosecute Juarez in “pursuit of justice.”

The shooting comes less than two years after officers were ambushed after a downtown Dallas protest on July 7. of 2016, five officers, including four from the Dallas Police Department, were killed and nine other officers were injured.

The post Police Officer dies a day after Dallas Home Depot shooting – 2 injured appeared first on 850 WFTL.