Police Officer Shot in Baltimore

A Baltimore Police Office was shot in Baltimore while investigating suspicious activity.

Baltimore County police officer shot in Perry Hall. More >> https://t.co/dzliEeBJO7 I will pass along information as I get it. It is important for all residences in the area to stay indoors. https://t.co/dzliEeBJO7 — David Marks (@david_s_marks) May 21, 2018

It is not known what lead to the incident.

Rich Stevens will take this issue up in his Cops Under Siege Panel on June 22. You can watch this panel live in studio. Register now