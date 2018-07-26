Police search for a masked gunman after multiple robberies in Greenacres
Jul 26, 2018 @ 4:03 PM

Deputies are searching for a masked man with a gun suspected of robbing multiple businesses in Greenacres on Thursday.

El Sabor Latino and other businesses located near Purdy Lane and Jog Road were reportedly robbed by a black male wearing a skull mask Thursday afternoon.

The owner of a nearby business told police the masked man came in, pointed a gun at a hostess, took cash and ran out the back door.

Additionally, he said the suspect appeared “very familiar” with the layout of the restaraunt.

Deputies have set a perimiter around one of the restaraunts in the Plaza as a search for the armed suspect continues.

