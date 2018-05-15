Police Search for Man Who Vandalized New Church

Authorities in Port St. Lucie are currently searching for a suspect caught on camera vandalizing a church.

The incident occurred last Monday at New Jerusalem Church.

Surveillance from the church shows a man backing his vehicle in into a parking space at the church, being careful to keep his license plate out of view. Then the man gets out of his vehicle and begins smashing all of the cameras at the church.

@PSLPolice asking help from the public to ID Vandalism Suspect.

any information call PSLPD at (772) 871-5001, Detective Pete Chunn (772) 871-5053, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477) pic.twitter.com/KvU8jPDGvi — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) May 14, 2018

One of the members of the church spoke to our news partners at CBS12 and told them the incident may have been racially motivated and may have been in planning for a long while.

“We are the only black church in the area,” Marie Leger said.

“This is something that man thought to do a long time ago,” Leger continued.

The church has only been open for seven months, but church members say this incident will not prevent them from coming back.

If you see this suspect, you are asked to call Treasure Coast Crimestoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS ( 8477).

