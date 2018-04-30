Police Search for Suspect Accused of Attempted Kidnapping

Authorities are currently searching for a suspect who is accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Miami. The incident occurred at a church located near Northwest 13th Avenue and 67th Street, Friday evening. The victim told authorities that she was dropping off shoes to the church when she was approached by the suspect who has now been identified as Bernard O. Carr.

The below pictured male (Brenard O. Carr) is wanted for an attempted kidnapping that happened near the area of N.W. 13 Avenue and 67 Street on 04/27/2018 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Anyone with information is urged to call 305.603.6370 @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/Z9FfYUn8vz — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 30, 2018

Carr allegedly questioned the victim about whether she drinks or smokes and then offered to take her home and take care of her. When the victim ignored him, Carr reportedly tried to grab her near her hip and pull her away. That’s when the victim broke free and ran to her sister who was nearby. Carr then allegedly followed the women for a short while before disappearing in another direction.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information about Carr’s whereabouts to contact them at Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

