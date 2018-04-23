Police Taser Unruly Passenger on Flight From Miami to Chicago

An unruly passenger onboard a Miami flight bound for Chicago was Tased and physically removed from the airplane Sunday night after getting into a fight with another passenger.

American Airlines released a statement explaining there was a “disagreement between two passengers on flight 2446 while the plane was still at the gate.”

According to the airline, flight attendants asked the “instigating passenger” to deplane and he refused.

The airline said the crew followed procedure and began deplaning, but that’s when a physical altercation between the same two passengers occurred.

The video taken by passengers on board the flight show the man being combative with flight attendants and Miami-Dade police officers who were taking him into custody.

Police later identified him as Jacob Garcia, 28.

Police used a Taser on Garcia multiple times as he resisted arrest, according to the arrest report.

After he was finally escorted off the plane, Garcia collapsed in the terminal and continued to struggle with officers, authorities said.

At one point, police claim Garcia reached for an officer’s handgun and kicked the driver’s side rear window of a police vehicle, causing about $150 in damage.

American Airlines said as a result of Garcia’s tantrum, the plane departed about an hour late.

Garcia is charged with battery, attempt to deprive an officer of their means of protection, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.

