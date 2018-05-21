POLICE VIDEO: Shootout at Doral Trump National Golf Club

Miami-Dade police on Monday released dramatic body-camera video detailing the dramatic sights and souns of a firefight that lasted for at least a half hour between officers and a gunman at the Trump National Doral hotel.

The footage shows an exchange of gunfire between a Miami-Dade police officer and the suspect in front of the luxurious Doral hotel lobby. The officer enters the lobby, and eventually makes his way up the stairs, where suspected gunman Jonathan Oddi was arrested after being shot in the legs by five officers.

Oddi survived and was charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree attempted murder of law-enforcement officers. Sunday he was released from the hospital and booked into the Miami-Dade jail. On Monday, he made his first appearance in Miami-Dade criminal court and was ordered held without bond.

