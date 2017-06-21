Pooch Goes to the Park….on the bus….by herself!

Every day, Eclipse, takes the bus to a nearby park all by herself.  This Seattle celebrity sits on the bus, just like a person does.  All the bus drivers and the regular passengers know her.  The owner of this black Lab-Mastiff mix, Jeff Young, was taking too long to smoke a cigarette at the bus stop one day, and Eclipse was tired of waiting & jumped on the bus & got off at the park!  Since that day, the owner knows he can always catch up with her at the park.  This smart pooch rides 3-4 stops on the Seattle D line on her own & always knows where to get off.

