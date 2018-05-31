Poor Sales Force Sears to Close 72 More Stores

Sears is in trouble. The department store will be closing down another 72 locations due to poor sales.

Closing liquidations at the stores will be happening in the near future.

.@Sears to close 72 stores in near futurehttps://t.co/eqBvg3gnfP — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) May 31, 2018

Sears plans on announcing the locations of these stores later on Thursday.This is the latest round of closures for the retailer.

Earlier this year, the combined Sears and K Mart brands closed 39 Sears and 64 K Marts.

Has a Sears or Kmart in your area recently shut down? Have you been shopping at either store recently?

