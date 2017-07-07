The most popular baby names for 2017

The baby name website, Nameberry, has released the most popular baby names so far for this year. For boys, Asher is at the top of the list. Atticus, Jack, Ezra and Theodore fill in the top 5. For girls, Olivia is the most popular name. Amelia, Charlotte, Isla and Isabella come in next. The stats are based on Nameberry’s website traffic not actual births but they say this is the best way to identify baby name trends and future name popularity. Watch the video for more original

What’s the best baby name you’ve heard recently?