Popular Fort Lauderdale gun show faces potential cancellation

Gun users and advocates attended Fort Lauderdale’s gun show at the War Memorial Auditorium at Holiday Park in large numbers on Saturday, in the midst of the gun control movement that has gained additional traction following the February 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“This is a family event — this is not an event where guys are running around in camouflage yelling,” says Jorge Fernandez, manager of the Florida Gun Show.

The gun show, which is held seven times annually at that site, may soon cease to exist in Fort Lauderdale, due to pressure from city commissioners who say its location, at family-friendly Holiday Park, is not the right venue.

During a meeting on April 3, commissioners decided informally to end the gun shows when the company’s license agreement with the city expires in November.

“I fully respect the right of people to own guns,” says Dean Trantalis, mayor of Fort Lauderdale. He adds, “I just don’t feel we should have a gun show in the middle of Holiday Park, a playground where children play soccer, volleyball and baseball.”

“When our contract ends this fall with Gun Show, I hope we never see the words Fort Lauderdale-Gun Show-War Memorial again,” tweeted City Commissioner Heather Moraitis on Twitter. Her message continued, “It’s time to think about different programming options at War Memorial in the heart of our city.”

However, Khaled Akkawi, owner of the show which usually attracts around 5,000 people, says that his contract allows him to continue holding the event at that site through 2025.

Organizers decided to cancel last February’s gun show at the request of then-Mayor Jack Seiler, and also “as a show of benevolence for the victims of the Parkland shooting,” Fernandez said.

Some attendees explained on Saturday that they were there to protect themselves following the Parkland shooting. “We are getting a .380 and a revolver, said Diana Atienne, mother of two small children. She adds that as a parent of two young children, the Parkland shooting “just makes me want to carry a firearm at all times to protect my kids. Who’s to say one of those people won’t walk up to us at Walmart?”

Another parent questioned the rationale of the anti-gun movement that has seen both support and criticism as a result of the Parkland shooting. “We take kids at 18 and send them to war. Guns are a part of our lives and they always will be,” he argues.

