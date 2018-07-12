Porn Star Stormy Daniels Arrested in Ohio For Allowing Touching While Stripping
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 12, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

(Photo: Courtesy Dr. Jack Krauser during Daniel’s visit to West Palm Beach)

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is reportedly under arrest for letting a customer touch her during her strip club routine.
Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, reported the arrest on Twitter late Wednesday night, and said it was politically motivated.

Avenatti said the misdemeanor charge in Columbus, Ohio was bogus, and questioned the use of law enforcement resources to arrest Daniels.
The adult film star was paid $130-thousand to keep quiet about an alleged one night stand with Trump a decade ago.

The post Porn Star Stormy Daniels Arrested in Ohio For Allowing Touching While Stripping appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/12/18 Kanye West’s Yeezy Model Arrested for Stealing Dead Man’s Identity Man Charged with Two Murders in West Palm Beach Trump administration misses deadline to reunite migrant families University of Miami student attacked by shark while posing for IG pictures Bill and Hillary Clinton spotted aboard commercial flight
Comments