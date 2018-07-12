Porn Star Stormy Daniels Arrested in Ohio For Allowing Touching While Stripping

(Photo: Courtesy Dr. Jack Krauser during Daniel’s visit to West Palm Beach)

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is reportedly under arrest for letting a customer touch her during her strip club routine.

Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, reported the arrest on Twitter late Wednesday night, and said it was politically motivated.

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Avenatti said the misdemeanor charge in Columbus, Ohio was bogus, and questioned the use of law enforcement resources to arrest Daniels.

The adult film star was paid $130-thousand to keep quiet about an alleged one night stand with Trump a decade ago.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at a strip club in Ohio early Thursday and faces three counts of illegally touching a patron, court records show. https://t.co/qDOIbu81TU pic.twitter.com/Hq3vwywHz0 — CNN (@CNN) July 12, 2018

