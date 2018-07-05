Porn Star’s Attorney Michael Avenatti Might Run for President 2020

The aggressive, media-seeking attorney representing porn star Stormy Daniels says he could challenge President Trump in the 2020 election.

On Twitter, Michael Avenatti said he would enter the race if Trump runs for re-election and there’s no other candidate that has a real chance of beating him.

IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him. We can’t relive 2016. I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed. #FightClub #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

Avenatti added that he loves this country and its values too much to “sit by while they are destroyed.”

Now, it seems, he’s running for president. https://t.co/MZqvc4ejxt — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 5, 2018

Stormy Daniels is suing Trump to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement she signed to reportedly keep quiet about an alleged one-night stand she claims she had with Trump.

Daniels was paid $130-thousand in exchange for her silence which she has not honored on her attorney’s advice.

