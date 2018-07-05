Porn Star’s Attorney Michael Avenatti Might Run for President 2020
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 5, 2018 @ 7:04 AM

The aggressive, media-seeking attorney representing porn star Stormy Daniels says he could challenge President Trump in the 2020 election.
On Twitter, Michael Avenatti said he would enter the race if Trump runs for re-election and there’s no other candidate that has a real chance of beating him.

Avenatti added that he loves this country and its values too much to “sit by while they are destroyed.”

Stormy Daniels is suing Trump to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement she signed to reportedly keep quiet about an alleged one-night stand she claims she had with Trump.
Daniels was paid $130-thousand in exchange for her silence which she has not honored on her attorney’s advice.

