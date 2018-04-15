Port St. Lucie Police officer fired uses database to stalk ex

Internal Affairs investigations showed that Port St. Lucie Police officer Jed Cotterman was using the law enforcement database’s to gain information about an ex-girlfriend.

Details of the Internal Affairs report states Officer Cotterman briefly dated an emergency nurse at St. Lucie Medical in 2016.

After a few times of going to her home, the nurse stated she felt uncomfortable around Officer Cotterman and ended the relationship, telling him via text and phone call she no longer wanted contact with him.

Cotterman wouldn’t accept the nurse’s wishes, calling the hospital asking for her, sending flowers to her home for her birthday, dropping off letters and even going as far as driving past her residence once a day.

Internal Affairs also showed Cotterman using the FCIC/NCIC website, a website solely used by the police department for investigation purposes, to gain access to personal information about the nurse and her family members at least 5 different times.

In February, Cotterman was fired for violating department policy after 15 years on the job.

