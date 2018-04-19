Possible New Species of manta ray Spotted off Palm Beach

New video of a possible new species of manta rays was recorded by photographer and conservationist, Ivy Yin off the coast of Palm Beach. Yin, a photographer for Our Children’s Earth Foundation immediately notified Dr. Andrea Marshall, co-founder of the Marine Megafauna Foundation about her sighting. Marshall studies these animals in South Florida and believes South Florida waters are housing these new species.
Yin took to social media to share her new findings.
This morning I was lucky to spot this #Manta off Palm Beach Island. I sent the video to Dr. Andrea Marshall the @queenofmantas and co-founder of the @marinemegafauna foundation. Dr. Marshall said they are studying this species here in southeast #Florida and it could be a new species. Dr. Marshall and her team suspect southeast Florida is a nursery habitat and it’s important that attention is given to conserving this species and its habitat. . . #ourchildrensearth #atlanticcurrent #mantamonday #citizenscience #fieldwork #protectwhatyoulove #planetocean #science #nature #education #conservation
