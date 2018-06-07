Possible Tornado Rips West Boca, More Storms Today
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 7, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

Hail, winds and a possible tornado ripped through West Boca Raton Wednesday afternoon leaving a wake of uprooted trees and downed limbs.

Residents believe the damaged was caused by a tornado that caused some serious damage.

“It sounded really bad, it sounded like an actual tornado,” resident Brianna Jarzomkowske told CBS12. “I just can’t believe it, because it’s just been there for so many years.”

Strong winds collapsed a large tree onto a car near the corner of 8th Street and 54th Avenue.

