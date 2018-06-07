Possible Tornado Rips West Boca, More Storms Today

Hail, winds and a possible tornado ripped through West Boca Raton Wednesday afternoon leaving a wake of uprooted trees and downed limbs.

WOW! Severe storms uproot and knock over a large tree in West Boca Raton. The long tree fell onto someone’s property and even their car. Residents say it sounded like a tornado was coming through their neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/LRur7YOZY5 — Vincent Crivelli (@VincentCrivelli) June 7, 2018

Residents believe the damaged was caused by a tornado that caused some serious damage.

“It sounded really bad, it sounded like an actual tornado,” resident Brianna Jarzomkowske told CBS12. “I just can’t believe it, because it’s just been there for so many years.”

Strong winds collapsed a large tree onto a car near the corner of 8th Street and 54th Avenue.

