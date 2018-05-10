POTUS Summit With NOKO Set For June 12th in Singapore

North Korea released three American detainees to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday ahead of an upcoming meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

President Trump Tweeted: “The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong-un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!”

The summit is planned as a one day event with an option for a second day and both the US and NOKO have embassies in Singapore.

Trump says he is seeking denuclearization of North Korea and nothing short of that.

He also says the release of the three American detainees was a “good will gesture.”

